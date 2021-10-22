ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The holidays will be here before we know it and maybe you've already started your gift list. Charities are doing the same - and are nervous. They're hopeful people like you can step up.
While the country continues to battle the pandemic, struggles grow beyond the health aspect.
"A lot of the messages I get on a daily basis are actually because of COVID: 'I lost my job or I've got a family member that's out,'" Gordon Knight with the Salvation Army said.
Charities like the Salvation Army play a big role in helping people and making holidays memorable. With supply chain issues now spreading, concern grows on how the holidays will affect charities.
"There's a lot of duplicate requests which is a concern for capacity of the stores, obviously, because I do know stores are struggling to keep shelves stocked," Knight said.
When the stores struggle, the trickle down becomes almost immediately apparent. Organizations like children's hospitals also depend on the donations to ease the burden of tough times. The hope right now is that the community helps keep toy stock up for charities and children's hospitals.
You're asked to buy or order toys now and donate them -- before the dwindling supply in stores just disappears. Now's your chance to help lift someone up!
List of charities looking for donations:
