ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's not often you can do some good by drinking beer. But that's what's on the table this holiday season.
Beer 4 Good is being developed by 4 Hands and Urban Chestnut brewing companies.
Beer 4 Good is a blend of two different ales. An English Barleywine by Urban Chestnut and an Imperial Milk Stout by 4 Hands.
All proceeds benefit the nonprofit Mission: St. Louis, which helps with job training and education in local neighborhoods.
The beer will be tapped December 12 but you have to reserve it now. You can do so at beer4goodstl.org
The group hopes to raise $50,000.
