(KMOV.com) - “I knew I wanted an electric vehicle mostly because I had free charging at work. It was a huge save on the gas,” said Van Allen, who commutes from south St. Louis City to O’Fallon, Mo.
Van Allen is one of 6,740 Missourians with an electric vehicle, a number that experts say should grow as the availability of charging stations increases.
“I really wanted a Tesla, it’s a cool car and then I was doing all the math and I was able to convince my wife,” he explained.
The math added up to $50 more per month to own a brand new Tesla compared to his 2009 Honda Civic. A big part of the savings is his job offers charging stations, free of charge, something Ameren Missouri is working to spread.
Ameren’s Charge Ahead program will pay up to half of the cost to install chargers for businesses and municipalities. The City of Brentwood installed charging stations at the Recreation Complex last February as part of Ameren’s program. So far, 113 drivers have used the chargers, keeping 3,155 kg of greenhouse gas emissions from entering the atmosphere. That’s equivalent to planting 81 trees and letting them grow for 10 years.
Ameren hit a big milestone, distributing $1 million in incentives to help local businesses install these charging stations. And they have $5 million more to give out by the end of 2022.
“Our program really helps solve that charging anxiety,” explained Brian Shannon with Ameren Missouri.
Charging anxiety, the fear of running out of battery, is one of the biggest concerns for those considering making the switch from gas to electric. Van Allen’s Tesla routes him to where he needs to go to ensure he stays charged, showing him available charging stations and how long he will need to power up. But he, like most EV owners, charge their vehicles at home.
Currently, Ameren does not offer incentives for homeowners. But they are hopeful that by expanding access across the region, it will make EV’s more accessible. Their program is on top of the billions designated for an electric vehicle charging nationwide network funded by President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan. The plan calls for Missouri to receive $99 million over five years to expand the EV charging network.
“We know that the expected growth is significant even in Missouri,” said Shannon.
For Van Allen, the driving decision to go electric was both financial as well as environmental.
“I want to do my part, make as much of an impact as I can.”
Businesses interested in learning more can go to AmerenMissouri.com/EV
