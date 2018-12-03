ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Charges have been upgraded for Devonte Morgan Monday after he allegedly fired shots at police that struck a woman, paralyzing and later killing her.
According to charging documents, Morgan ambushed and fired shots at two officers in 2017. A stray bullet struck Tamara Collier, 25, in the neck while she was doing laundry inside a home on 9th Street and New Haven Court.
She was paralyzed from the neck down.
In an interview with News 4, Collier said she moved her child out of danger before she was struck by stray bullets.
The 25-year-old died from a blood clot nearly one year later.
Jarrett Collier and his cousin, Carla Austin, still can't fathom the loss of their cousin Tamara.
"It's just real heavy. It is like you are carrying a load of bricks," said Collier.
Prosecutors have added one count of first degree murder to Morgan's list of charges. The Circuit Attorney’s Office initially charged him with three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.
