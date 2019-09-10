ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police in Crestwood said a man stabbed a neighbor's dog with a pocketknife as the pet's owner watched.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney has charged John Ross III with unlawful use of a weapon and felony animal abuse. Originally, Ross was charged misdemeanor animal abuse.
Police said the dog's owner reported the crime Saturday at the police station after she and her husband watched Ross stab the dog named Teddy multiple times.
The owners told police Teddy and their other dog were in their backyard and then crossed on to the neighbor, Ross' property, along the 9700 block of Greenview Drive where there are no fences separating the yards.
The husband told News 4 he saw Ross grab Teddy and then look at the couple before he stabbed the dog.
Police said the dog was rushed to an emergency vet where it had to be put down due to the severity of his injuries. The husband said Teddy was still wagging his tail as he went into the vet after being stabbed.
The husband told News 4 the dog's stab wounds were on his belly which he said proves the dog wasn't being aggressive toward his neighbor. The husband added that Ross held a gun standing at his property line after the stabbing on Saturday.
Teddy's owners have hired an attorney.
A Facebook page has been made where the woman is sharing details about what happened and her desire to make animal abuse this severe subject to harsher punishments.
Monday afternoon only News 4 was in the neighborhood as Crestwood police served a restraining order to Ross.
Ross' bond was $2,500 and he was out of jail as of Monday night.
There is no future court date set as of Monday night in the case.
Teddy's owner and her attorney are warning the public to not donate to this website because it is a scam and does not go towards the investigation.
