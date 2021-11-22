ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A criminal charge against a former Ladue police officer in connection to a 2019 shooting was dismissed, officials announced Monday morning.
Julia Crews, 39, was charged with second-degree assault after trying to arrest an alleged shoplifting suspect, later identified as Ashley Hall. Police got a call from the Ladue Schnucks about two shoplifters inside the store in April 2019. During the arrest, Hall reportedly resisted and a struggle began. That's when the gun was fired, police said
READ: Ladue officer charged in shooting of shoplifting suspect resigns
The dismissal stems from the Hall's request following restorative justice mediation, a process where the victim and offender participates together to resolve matters. Their facilitator Seema Gajwani said Bell made it possible for the women to find a resolution.
"Too often, the criminal justice system gets in the way of resolution and healing, even though that is what these two women wanted and needed. Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell made it possible by offering Restorative Justice," Gajwani said.
READ: 'A tragic mistake;' Attorney for Ladue officer says she mistakenly fired gun instead of using taser
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell released the following statement:
“This was a unique opportunity where the defendant immediately realized she had made a terrible mistake in shooting the victim, and both the defendant and victim reached places where they could see a resolution for this incident outside of the criminal justice process. In this instance, justice is served by Restorative Justice, and this doesn't happen without Ashley being 100% onboard."
