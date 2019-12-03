JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One person is dead and two people were injured following a crash on Highway B Friday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around noon on Highway B near Klondike Farms Road.
Richard Nicely, 33, of Cedar Hill, was traveling northbound when his car veered into the southbound lanes, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, and struck an oncoming car.
The driver of the second car, 88-year-old Paul D. Scagilone, of Dittmer, was killed in the collision.
Nicely was taken into custody, accused of being intoxicated at the time of the crash. News 4 learned that Nicely has four previous DUIs.
A second person in Scagilone's vehicle, his wife, also suffered serious injuries.
