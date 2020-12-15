EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A shooting and pursuit that spanned two counties on Sunday started with an argument following a theft at the Kirkwood Walmart, charging documents say.
Police said a man was shot in the 5300 block of Fox Creek Road near the Eureka-Wildwood border in St. Louis County just after 9 a.m. Sunday. The shooting, police said, stemmed from an argument amongst two suspects in a Kirkwood theft earlier in the morning.
Charging documents said Brandon Burton, 29, and the shooting victim got into an argument after the Walmart robbery. The argument turned physical and police say Burton stopped his car off an exit of I-44 and tried to get the man out of the car. Burton then shot the man multiple times, police said.
Officers near the scene later spotted the Burton's car, a white Nissan Sentra, near Highway 109 and Highway AB. Burton then led officers on a chase through Wildwood, Ballwin, Pacific and Grey Summit before crashing into a telephone poll near Highway O and Highway AT in Franklin County.
The victim of the shooting was rushed to a St. Louis hospital, where he is expected to be okay.
Police say they took Burton and a woman into custody following the crash. That woman was not charged in the shooting. Both suffered minor injuries in the accident and were taken to a local hospital.
Burton, of Maryland Heights, was charged Monday with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and resisting/inferring with arrest for a felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.