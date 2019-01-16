ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County prosecutors have charged a 39-year-old man with enticement of a child after he was caught by undercover detective.
Police say on December 21, Raymond Nugen, of Hazelwood, convinced an undercover detective, who the suspect believed to be the mother of a five-year-old child, to bring her child to a hotel for sexual acts.
Nugen went to a hotel in an attempt to book a room for the him and the child, police say. While waiting for his room, Nugen allegedly told the detective what sexual acts he wanted to do to the child.
According to police, Nugen also brought candy that he believed the child would like.
Police say such conduct was substantial step toward the commission of the offense of enticement of a child.
As the investigation went on, St. Louis County Police now believe additional victims involving Nugen exist as far back as the mid-1990s. Police believe children under the age of seven were potentially victimized by Nugen.
If you have any information or believe that you or a loved one was victimized, police urge you to contact the Child Abuse Unit at 314-615-5400.
