Editor's note: The above video is from previous reporting on this story.

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 17-year-old has been charged in the accidental shooting of a boy earlier this month in St. Charles County.

Teodoro Garcia has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, prosecutors said.

The shooting happened on Nov. 9 at a mobile home on Collier Boulevard in O’Fallon. Police said Garcia brought the gun to the home and allowed a group of teenagers to pass the gun around.

The 12-year-old told police Garcia dropped the magazine out of the gun and pointed it at the wall. Then the gun went off and the 12-year-old was hit, the boy told police.

The boy was shot in the leg.

In an interview with police, Garcia told them he bought the gun from someone in Lincoln County and brought it to the mobile home. Garcia told police he removed all ammunition from the gun before letting the group pass it around. However, he said he did put the magazine back in the gun before handing it to the 12-year-old.

“Garcia said he handed the loaded handgun to [the victim] but did not think he would be stupid enough to pull the trigger,” the probable cause statement reads.

Garcia said the 12-year-old pulled the trigger and shot himself in the leg.

Among the group of teens were two other 17-year-olds and a 19-year-old. Those three, along with Garcia, left the home before police arrived, the probable cause statement says.

Police later confirmed the gun had been reported stolen from Lincoln County, Mo.

Garcia admitted to disposing the gun along a roadway.

Garcia also told police he often carries a handgun “for protection from his enemies.”