Mug shot Courtlend Green 081321

Courtlend Green, 24, is charged with murder first and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Mark Burton on Aug. 11, 2021. 

 St. Louis Police Department

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect has been charged days after a man was found shot in the head in north St. Louis City’s Baden neighborhood.

Mark Burton, 46, was found lying in the 8300 block of North Broadway around 5 p.m. Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Burton was killed when three people exchanged gunfire in the area. A 24-year-old man was shot in the leg and arrested when he showed up to a hospital. A 27-year-old suspect is still at-large.

Friday morning, police announced that Courtlend Green, 24, was charged with murder first and armed criminal action. No other information regarding the charges has been released.

