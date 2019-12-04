ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A suspect has been charged after a body was found inside a crashed car in north St. Louis County Tuesday evening.
A car crashed into a fence and another parked car in the 9600 block of Ventura Drive at the Laurel Park Apartments. Inside the crashed car was a man who had been shot.
Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not publicly identified the deceased man.
A day after the crime, Kenneth Lewis Jr., 21, of the 1500 block of Champlin Drive in St. Louis, was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and stealing - firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate. He is being held on a cash-only bond of $500,000.
According to the probable cause statement, Lewis was a passenger in a vehicle that was being driven by the victim. A security camera showed a witness who was in the backseat getting out of the vehicle and walk away while the defendant stayed in the car with the door open. The car is then seen speeding away, at which time Lewis falls out of the car before it crashes.
After the crash, Lewis reportedly is seen getting back into the car and the vehicle's tires start spinning before it crashes into an apartment building.
Police said a .22 caliber shell casing and magazine were found in the vehicle. Lewis was allegedly found in a nearby apartment in possession of a .22 caliber gun that was missing a magazine. Police said a receipt found in the crashed car matched the gun.
If you have any information about this incident please call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Or if you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
