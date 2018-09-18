ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect is facing charges 19 years after a man was found murdered at a St. Louis park.
Floyd Epps, 30, was found dead in Eads Square Park, located at 2720 St. Vincent, on Feb. 6, 1999. Police said Epps was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Sept. 18, 2018, the Circuit Attorney’s Office charged 39-year-old Deangelo Thomas, of Bowling Green, Missouri, with one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action for Epps’ death.
According to officials, Deangelo was incarcerated at the time he was charged with Epps’ death, which is why a booking photo was not released.
