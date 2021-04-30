VENICE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A suspect has been in charged in connection with the shooting death of Metro East football player Jaylon McKenzie.

Jaylen Staten, 20, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of weapons. He is currently being held in the St. Clair County Jail on unrelated charges, prosecutors tell News 4.

'His talent was unparalleled;' 14-year-old rising Metro East football star shot and killed "I can’t explain it. It’s a call you never thought you would get, never thought it would happen to you,” the 14-year-old's father said. The Belleville, Illinois, rising football star was killed in a shooting late Saturday night.

McKenzie and a 15-year-old girl were hit by a stray bullet as they were leaving a party at a home on Third Street in Venice, Illinois on May 4, 2019. McKenzie’s mother, Sukeena Gunner, said McKenzie had walked out of the party to avoid a fight when he was killed. His father describes the moment he learned his son was shot.

"I can’t explain it," Otis Gunner said. "It’s a call you never thought you would get, never thought it would happen to you."

McKenzie was an eighth-grader at Mason-Clark Middle School and was on his way to playing football at East St. Louis High School. Gunner said he was already receiving attention from college programs, including Mizzou and Illinois.