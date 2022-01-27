ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- August Burns and Clyde Thomas were charged Thursday in connection with an officer-involved shooting that left one officer critically injured.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced 23-year-old Burns of Florissant and 35-year-old Thomas of Farmington have been been charged with resisting arrest. Another suspect was shot by police during the incident and later died at the hospital.

Police said officers in a marked patrol car attempted to stop a vehicle with Burns and Thomas inside that was believed to be connected to a Tuesday night homicide in St. Louis City. The vehicle did not stop, police said, and then crashed near Lang Drive in Ferguson.

A probable cause statement said Burns and Thomas were sitting in the back seat when the vehicle stopped. Both of them ran from the area, the statement said. Both were arrested after fleeing the vehicle.

The third person in the vehicle, identified Thursday as 23-year-old Equan Hopson, died at the hospital after exchanging gunfire with police.

Both officers who were shot in the incident are still hospitalized. One remains in critical condition after getting shot in the abdomen.