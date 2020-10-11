JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 40-year-old man is facing charges, accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend and her 6-year-old daughter, and wounding two other children at an apartment in Jennings.
Joseph Jones is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of assault, four counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Police say Jones shot and killed Bernadetta Cooper, 40, and her daughter Doryan Bryant at their apartment in the 8800 block of Shannon Fox Circle Saturday afternoon.
He is also accused of shooting her 16-year-old and 10-year-old daughters, who were taken to a hospital. The 16-year-old was shot in the shoulder and suffered non-life threatening injuries and the 10-year-old suffered a graze wound.
Police believe the 10-year-old called 911 after the shooting.
Jones used a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol, police say. Authorities say he was not allowed to own the guns because he was previously convicted for felony of possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking charges.
He is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
A GoFundMe page has been created to help Cooper's family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.