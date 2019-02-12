GALESBURG, ILL. (KMOV.com)--- A former Illinois foster parent has been arrested following accusations of sexually abusing a child under his care, police say.
Prosecutors charged Dennis Donnelly, 70, with aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault, and aggravated sexual abuse.
According to Illinois State Police, officers were notified in May 2018 that Donnelly had allegedly sexually abused a foster child under the age of 13 in the mid 1980s. During the investigation, detectives learned Donnelly had been a licensed foster parent in Illinois during the 1980s through 2000s, with several kids under his care.
Investigators traveled to Phoenix, Arizona where they interviewed and arrested 70-year-old in Oct. 2018. It is unknown if the former foster parent was living in the state at the time.
Donnelly is being arranged to be extradited from the Arizona to the Knox County jail this week.
His bond is set $100,000. The investigation is ongoing.
Illinois detectives are asking anyone with information or those who has been under Donnelly's care to contact them at 309-948-1881.
