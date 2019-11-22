GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Prosecutors filed first-degree charges of endangering the welfare of a child against Uziel Israel, after his two-year-old daughter was fatally shot Wednesday.
According to police, Israel had a loaded gun in the top drawer of a dresser that was accessible to small children.
READ: Police identify toddler killed in North County shooting
The toddler, identified as Zion Israel, suffered a gunshot wound to the head at the family's home in the 200 block of Tay Road and died at the hospital.
Israel is currently not in custody.
Neighbors say they didn't hear a gunshot Wednesday afternoon and were shocked to hear what happened.
"Senseless. Senseless. Two-year-olds shouldn’t have to go through nothing like that. As a matter fact all the kids shouldn’t have to go through nothing like this again," said Kalvin Davis, who lives across the street.
Prior to this shooting, 18 children have died in the St. Louis area due to gun violence in 2019.
