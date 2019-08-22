WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- Prosecutors have charged a 20-year-old St. Louis man in connection to a fatal shooting in Wellston that occurred in 2017.
Deantaye Long, 20, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, receiving stolen property and resisting arrest.
In Dec. of 2017, Stephen Combs was working on a car in the driveway of his work on Bartmer Ave when he was allegedly shot by Deantaye Long, police say.
"To the Combs’ family and every other family who has endured a loved one being murdered, I pledge this office will remain diligent in seeking justice. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Stephen Combs.," said St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell.
