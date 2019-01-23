WASHINGTON COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Prosecutors have charged a 52-year-old Potosi man in connection with a domestic dispute in July 2018.
William Allen, 52, is facing one count of domestic assault and one count of kidnapping.
The Daily Journal Online reports that Allen got into an argument with his wife on July 12 and became physical when his wife tried the leave their home.
Allen reportedly put his wife in a chokehold and attempted to choke her unconscious. The woman was able to escape and get into her car after biting Allen in the arm, according to the Daily Journal Online.
Moments later, Allen got into his car and began following the woman, attempting to run her off the road several times.
The woman was able to get away from her husband.
Allen is currently being held on a $25,000 bond at the Washington County jail. The investigation is ongoing.
