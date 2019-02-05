COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Charges have been filed in connection with the death of a Metro East teen who was found dead in his dorm room at the University of Missouri.
Nineteen-year-old Boston Perry, of Bethalto, Illinois, was found unconscious in his room at Mark Twain Hall around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 22.
Paramedics tried to resuscitate Perry but were not successful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two weeks after his death, News 4 learned a warrant had been issued for Carson Latimer, who prosecutors said sold Perry percocet pills. Court documents stated Perry took three pills before his death.
Police later found marijuana in Latimer's room at another residence hall on campus with similar pills matching those found near Perry.
