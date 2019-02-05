COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Charges have been filed in connection with the death of a Metro East teen who was found dead in his dorm room at the University of Missouri.

Nineteen-year-old Boston Perry, of Bethalto, Illinois, was found unconscious in his room at Mark Twain Hall around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Boston Perry

Boston Perry

Paramedics tried to resuscitate Perry but were not successful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two weeks after his death, News 4 learned a warrant had been issued for Carson Latimer, who prosecutors said sold Perry percocet pills. Court documents stated Perry took three pills before his death. 

Police later found marijuana in Latimer's room at another residence hall on campus with similar pills matching those found near Perry. 

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Digital Content Producer

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.