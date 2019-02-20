NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Authorities arrested a North County man Tuesday in connection with a deadly shooting in a hotel parking lot.
According to police, Ivan Henley, 23, arrived to the Budget Inn at 1405 Dunn Road to meet up with 19-year-old Kelvon Phillips at 1:25 a.m. Sunday. Henley reportedly entered Phillip's car and immediately fired shots inside the car, ultimately killing him.
Before fleeing the area, officials said Henley stole Phillips' gun that was inside the car. Phillips was found dead on scene when officers arrived.
Prosecutors charged Henley with one count of second-degree murder, one count of armed criminal action, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. He is being held on a $1 million bond.
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell issued the following statement regarding the arrest:
I have been resolute in the message that this office will be very aggressive against violent crime. In the past, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office had been very reluctant in issuing warrants of any kind against fugitives who were not in police custody. For the past two years I have spoken to thousands of citizens in St. Louis County, along with numerous police officers and law enforcement organizations, who all expressed their concern about this dangerous, antiquated, and seemingly arbitrary practice by this office. I want to assure the citizens and law enforcement of St. Louis County that practice has ended and our goal is to get violent offenders off the street immediately. I am very proud to say our Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys have also welcomed this dramatic change in philosophy and they are committed to keeping St. Louis County safe.
