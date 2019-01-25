ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Charges are expected Friday against a St. Louis police officer accused in the shooting death of an off-duty officer.
Katlyn Alix, 24, was off-duty when she was shot inside an apartment in south St. Louis early Thursday morning. Sources tell News 4 those charges will likely be filed Friday afternoon.
Read: 'Kindest person;' off-duty officer shot by on-duty officer is remembered for 'one of a kind,' generous personality
According to police, Alix was with two male officers when one of the men mishandled a gun and shot her in the chest. After being shot, the two male officers took her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police said the two other officers were on duty at the time of the shooting, and Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards told News 4 they were not in their assigned district.
This is a developing story. More information will be posted shortly.
