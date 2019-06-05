ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Prosecutors have dropped charges against two men accused in a police chase in which an off-duty St. Louis officer was wounded by "friendly fire."
Lawyers for Cortney Smith, of Bellefontaine Neighbors, and Deandre Chaney, of Calverton Park, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that a combined 31 felony charges have been dismissed.
2 charged in incident in which off-duty officer was mistakenly shot by fellow officer
Police say it started in June 2017 when officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle and someone inside opened fire. Police say the car crashed after a chase, and the occupants fled.
When the off-duty police officer walked out of his home, he was ordered to get on the ground until the responding officers recognized him. The off-duty officer then got up and was walking toward his colleagues when he was shot in the elbow by another just-arriving officer.
