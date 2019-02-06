ST. LOUIS (KMOV/AP) — St. Louis prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against two workers at a day care center who were accused of facilitating a "fight club" among the small children.
Tena Dailey and Mickala Guliford were charged in November with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child after video surfaced from Adventure Learning Center in December 2016, showing small boys wearing oversized green Incredible Hulk fists punching each other, including in the head.
The video shows the workers watching, with one of them jumping up and down in apparent excitement. The only person shown trying to break up a fight is another preschooler.
A prosecution memo filed Monday said the case was presented to a grand jury but charges were being dropped due to "insufficient evidence to obtain a conviction." The memo was provided Wednesday by Talmage Newton IV, Dailey's attorney, who said in a statement he was pleased by the decision.
In a statement to News 4, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office said, "we understand the community’s reaction to a case like this, and we share the same concerns about the safety of the children. Although we knew this was a close call, we believed it was the right thing to allow the Grand Jury to make the decision on this matter."
