ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office dismissed charges Thursday against two brothers who were accused of shooting a St. Louis City firefighter and a young woman in 2017.

The brothers, 33-year-old Ryan Hartman and 23-year-old James Hartman, were charged after police investigated a shooting that occurred at 7th St. between Victor and Sidney, in Soulard on February 7, 2017.

In the shooting, the suspects drove up in a blue Infinity and turned off the headlights. The passenger of the car then got out and started shooting, hitting 26-year-old Rain Stippec multiple times. The second victim, a St. Louis firefighter, was never identified publicly.

"In this case, despite the volume of circumstantial evidence, the evidence has revealed that the Hartman's are not responsible for this shooting," said a representative from the Circuit Attorney's Office in a news release.

While the victims were in their vehicle, the passenger in a dark, four-door car approached the victims’ car on foot and shot multiple times into the vehicle seriously injuring both victims. Cellular phone records, text messages, and multiple surveillance videos were obtained that initially identified the Hartman's as the suspects.

"There was no physical evidence connecting either of these boys to this event," said Scott Rosenblum, who represents James Hartman.

Ryan Hartman worked at a bar nearby, which is the brothers' car was spotted near the crime scene.

The media release said there is insufficient evidence available for prosecutors to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the Hartman's are responsible for this crime.

Stippec's sister, Katie, said in a statement to News 4, "We are extremely saddened by the circumstances and our thoughts are with the Hartman family. We are continuing to cooperate with the ongoing investigation and urge anyone with information to contact the police department.”