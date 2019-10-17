ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors have dismissed charges against a man charged with fatally shooting one man and wounding another at a St. Louis gas station.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 22-year-old Shannon Taylor was set to go on trial this week on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.
Taylor was accused of fatally shooting 28-year-old Gerald Alfred and wounding Emmanuel Wesseh in October 2017 at a Shell gas station. Charges documents say Taylor opened fire after Wesseh shoved him.
Taylor told police that Wesseh had fired a gun. But surveillance video showed that Wesseh and Alfred's hands were empty.
A spokeswoman for Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner couldn't immediately be reached for comment, and Taylor's lawyer declined comment.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.