FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Major Case Squad has arrested two people in connection to a 18-year-old who was killed in Fairview Heights.
Dominic Wilbourn, of Swansea, and Danayeous M. Macon, of St. Louis, both 18, are charged with first-degree murder.
According to police, the two were asked by Kamerson J. Dorsey, 18, to come over to his house to hangout on February 19 around 8:40 p.m.
Wilbourn and Macon made a plan to rob Dorsey once they arrived. One of the suspects fired several rounds into Dorsey, which killed him.
Dorsey's family heard the gunshots and then found Dorsey dead inside his home's garage on Lakeland Hills Drive.
Police said a man called 9-1-1 to report the shooting.
Macon was arrested Tuesday at an apartment complex in north St. Louis County. His bond has been set at $1 million.
Wilbourn's bond is also $1 million and he is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Case Squad at (618) 977-1912.
