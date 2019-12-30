ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Investigators with the Major Case Squad have arrested two suspects wanted in the Dec. 13 deadly shooting on Interstate 270 in Hazelwood.
The shooting happened on westbound Interstate 270 near Lindbergh in North County.
19-year-old Courtland I. Kent, of O'Fallon, Missouri, and 17-year-old Darrius A. Jones, of Ferguson, are charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
A third suspect is still at large, police say.
Police said Marvin Davis, 20, was driving on the highway when he was shot and killed. No gun was found inside his car after officers conducted a search Friday night.
The suspect's black SUV was later found Saturday night in St. Louis City.
[RAW: Dash cam video shows moments before man shot, killed on I-270]
The Major Case Squad has turned the case back over to the Hazelwood Police Department to investigate the shooting. Those detectives initially said the westbound lanes of interstate will remain closed through Friday's evening rush.
However, all lanes re-opened around 3:15 p.m.
"With the amount of vehicles that travel on 270 evidence, is going to be disturbed and run over," Tony Stewart with the Major Case Squad said. "Things are going to be moved. Where they fell is where we are going to pick them up at this time. And it may take longer to figure out where it initially started."
No other information was released.
