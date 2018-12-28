WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Two people have been charged with felony drug charges after two separate drug raids were carried about by Metro East police Friday morning.

mug shot Heaton Recar 122818

Brandon Heaton, 22, and Crystal Recar, 38, are each charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. 

Brandon Heaton, 22, and Crystal Recar, 38, both of Wood River, are charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. The two were one of 11 people taken into custody during a drug raid at their homes.

Wood River Raid

Wood River police breakdown a door during a early morning drug raid. The raid resulted in 11 people in custody and two charged with felony drug charges. 

Police say two separate investigations resulted in the charges and that the investigations were unrelated to each other. Search warrants were obtained and the raids were carried at 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Wood River Drug Raid

A woman being taken into custody during an early morning drug raid in Wood River. The raid resulted in 11 people being taken into custody and two charged with felony drug charges. 

Heaton and Recar bond has been set at $60,000.

