WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Two people have been charged with felony drug charges after two separate drug raids were carried about by Metro East police Friday morning.
Brandon Heaton, 22, and Crystal Recar, 38, both of Wood River, are charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. The two were one of 11 people taken into custody during a drug raid at their homes.
Police say two separate investigations resulted in the charges and that the investigations were unrelated to each other. Search warrants were obtained and the raids were carried at 6:30 a.m. Friday.
Heaton and Recar bond has been set at $60,000.
