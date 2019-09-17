MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Officers arrested a suspect who led them on a bi-state chase inside a stolen Spire truck.
Police said James Harris, 27, of Werner Road in the Metro East, is charged with stealing a vehicle and tampering.
Officers started chasing the vehicle around 3:30 p.m. in Madison County. It made its way into St. Louis City, the view from Skyzoom4 showed the suspect started to stop at red lights and stop signs appearing to believe he lost officers.
Watch: The moment the Spire truck chase suspect gets arrested
Harris eventually made his way near the Saint Louis University campus, Central West End and North City before he abandoned the car just north of the SLU campus. He then started casually walking before he was taken into custody without incident.
The utility says the truck was dispatched from their facility in Shrewsbury and say they kept track of it via GPS.
The Spire worker got out of the truck at Virginia and Bates in south St. Louis and left the motor running.
That's when Harris allegedly stole the vehicle.
