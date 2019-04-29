ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three men in their early 20s were charged Thursday with a string of armed robberies throughout St. Louis in early 2019.
Jalon Moore, 22, Larry Rhines, 22, and 21-year-old Garry Johnson all face robbery and firearms charges after five businesses were robbed from January through March.
Mack Bar and Grill, located at 4615 Macklind in St. Louis, was robbed January 9 and one month later Jimmy John’s at 6459 Chippewa Street was hit.
A Subway located at 1151 South Kingshighway Boulevard was robbed on February 17, and on March 18, a Panda Express on Hampton Avenue followed.
The final robbery the trio is charged with came at a Sprint store at 5441 Hampton Avenue on March 21.
Rhines, who is from Collinsville, was previously charged on April 16 by a grand jury for similar crimes, relating to three additional armed robberies in the Metro East.
In that case, he is charged with robbing a Sprint store in Fairview Heights, as well as a pizza restaurant and a credit union in Collinsville
Both Moore and Johnson are from St. Louis and are not charged in that case as of Monday.
All three men are facing robbery conspiracy and firearms conspiracy charges, both of which carry 20-year maximum sentences.
The robberies themselves each carry a 20-year maximum sentence. The use of weapons in the crimes carries a minimum sentence of seven years to life, which runs consecutive to any other sentence imposed.
