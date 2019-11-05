CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Three men are in custody after reportedly stealing from multiple vehicles in Chesterfield.
According to police, a resident called officers around 1:30 a.m. Saturday to report three men in hoodies rifling through cars near Timber Valley and Fox Springs.
Police received a second call from a man who said his car alarm went off and when he went out to check, he noticed his trunk was open.
Once on the scene, officers located three suspects, who reportedly ran away once they saw police.
All three were captured after a foot chase when they tried to return to the vehicle they came in.
Shortly after taking those three into custody, officers received another call about a suspect breaking into vehicles nearby. They located him, but he was able to flee to a getaway car, and officers did not pursue in the interest of public safety. That car was later determined to be stolen from a different jurisdiction.
The three suspects who were captured were identified as 24-year-old Jalen Simms from St. Louis, 23-year-old Tony West Jr. from Florissant, and 18-year-old xavier West, also from Florissant.
Police recovered several stolen items related to the thefts in the three suspects’ car, and charged each of them with stealing and tampering.
Officers were able to gather evidence and locate other potential victims due to video captured from residential doorbell cameras in the area.
