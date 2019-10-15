WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Thee suspects are facing charges in connection with an armed robbery and bi-state police chase that happened Sunday afternoon.
Isiah Morgan, 26, of St. Louis, is charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault, Tyrone Robinson, 26, of Normandy, is charged with armed robbery and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, and Jardan Aaron, 21, of St. Louis, is charged with armed robbery, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Around 1:40 p.m. Sunday, officers in Wood River received a call regarding an armed robbery in progress at the Verizon Store on Wesley Drive. The report said two masked men, who police say were Morgan and Robinson, went inside the store while a third waited outside in a car. Police say Aaron was the getaway driver waiting.
When officers arrived at the store, the suspects had left in the vehicle. A description of the wanted vehicle was broadcast to police departments and an officer from South Roxana spotted it traveling at a high rate of speed, police said. The officer from South Roxana and one from Wood River then pursed the vehicle onto westbound Interstate 270.
The suspect vehicle led the officers into Missouri. While attempting to get away from officers, the vehicle crashed into a car near Bellefontaine Road at Dunn Road. The car that was crashed into was pushed into another vehicle.
[Read: A woman in one of those two cars was paralyzed as a result.]
After crashing, the three suspects attempted to run but were quickly taken into custody. Police said the suspects were driving a stolen vehicle and evidence from the armed robbery, including a handgun, was found inside the car. Police say Morgan pointed a gun at an officer at some point during the chase.
Police released images of the suspect vehicle following the crash that showed windshield damage. According to police, the windshield was damaged prior to the crash and there were numerous bullet holes.
The Wood River Police Department said they are investigating any other crimes the suspects may have been involved with.
No one was injured during the armed robbery or pursuit. Police say Robinson was on probation for robbery out of Madison County, Illinois for taking cell phones from a Walmart in Wood River.
All three suspects are being held on a $500,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.