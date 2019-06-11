ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation in connection to a major drug distribution that transported drugs from Houston to St. Louis lead to the arrest of 15 people.
According to charging documents, large amounts of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl was being transported by tractor-trailers and cars built with specially built concealed compartments from Houston to Fort Lauderdale, Florida with intent to be sold in the St. Louis area.
Investigators say the drugs were taken and off-loaded at a home in Spanish Lake and then sold throughout St. Louis.
Over 5 kilograms of cocaine, 1 kilogram of heroin and 400 grams of fentanyl are believed to be distributed from 2018. Since March 2018, 50 pounds of cocaine, over 25 pounds of heroin and fentanyl has been seized -- totaling over $2 million in value.
“This 15 month long drug investigation by DEA agents and task force officers extended from the Southern U.S. border to north St. Louis City,” stated DEA St. Louis Division Special Agent in Charge Bill Callahan. “This drug trafficking organization was responsible for bringing cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl into north St. Louis City, and preyed upon our neighbors who suffer from the disease of addiction."
Authorities charged the following 15 individuals in connection with the drug distribution:
Guy R. Goolsby, 39, of St. Louis, Missouri
Grant A. Berry, 41, of St. Louis, Missouri
David M. Foston, 47, of St. Louis, Missouri
Kennerson L. Gooden, 50 of Houston, Texas
David M. Martinez, 47, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Chivas Holmes, 42, of St. Louis Missouri
Antonio T. Boyd, 52, of St. Louis, Missouri
Jonathan W. Jefferson, 57 of Houston, Texas
Harold Arceneaux, 43, of Atlanta, Georgia
Otis B. Dodd, 67, of Houston, Texas
David Lee Trevino, 46, of San Antonio, Texas
Carlos Macias, 40, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Lina Katiuzca Macias, 43, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Jorge A. Lopez-Duran, 41, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Shannon L. Holmes, 52, of St. Louis, Missouri
Callahan thanked the joint effort from the U.S. Marshal Service, Houston, Miami and St. Louis police.
"The DEA and our state and local law enforcement partners work hard every day to interdict these dangerous drugs and hold drug traffickers accountable for the destruction they cause families and communities effected by drug addiction and drug violence," he said.
The investigation is ongoing.
