ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three suspects have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a De Smet assistant football coach.
Floyd Barber, 22, Jherrica Dixon, 23, and Kurt Wallace, 25, were indicted on 10 federal charges Wednesday. Authorities are alleging the three were involved in at least five armed carjackings between August and October.
Jaz Granderson, a former De Smet Jesuit High School assistant football coach, was killed during a carjacking the three were involved in on October 16, prosecutors said.
“This is a series of vicious and senseless crimes. We just doubled the number of violent crime prosecutors in this office so people who commit carjackings and armed robberies in the City of St. Louis can expect very aggressive prosecution by this office and the Circuit Attorney’s Office,” said U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
If the three are convicted, they could receive life in prison or the death penalty, prosecutors said.
UPDATE MAY 22, 2019 3:48 PM:
Jherrica Dixon, now 25, pleaded guilty to five counts of carjacking and four counts of using a firearm in furthering those carjackings, one of which where death resulted.
Dixon said she would lure individuals to certain locations so her associates could carjack them. In 2 of the five carjackings, the victims were shot. The final instance in October of 2017 was the one that took Granderson's life.
Each of the five carjackings carries a maximum of 15 years, but each of the firearm charges carries a 10-year minimum.
Dixon will be sentenced on August 21.
