ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Alton police arrested five men accused in two home burglaries in late December. Police are using the arrests as a reminder to residents to be careful about allowing solicitors into their homes.
Police said the five men, Jerry A. Consiglio, 27; Tyler A. Field, 23; Domenick E. Fox, 18; Valerii J. Pierson, 18; and Elijah A. Wilson, 22, who are employed by Vista Energy, were arrested on December 20 for a burglary on Aberdeen Avenue. Alton police said the five men were in a separate burglary on the same day.
According to a news release, there are no solicitation licenses issued, or any pending applications, for anyone claiming Vista Energy as their employer by the City of Alton. Police warned residents to be diligent when allowing solicitors into their homes.
Vista Energy was verified as a legitimate electric supplier by Ameren Illinois, and the burglaries do not appear directly tied to their employment by the energy company.
