OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man and woman are facing charges Monday for allegedly firing weapons last week in Overland, Missouri.
India Idleburg and Laron Lowery are both charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action for allegedly firing a weapon at a person on New Year’s Eve.
Both Idleburg and Lowery are at St. Louis County Jail on $100,000 bond each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.