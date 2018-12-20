EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Three weeks after a brawl broke out at a basketball game at Alton High School, five people are facing charges.
Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons said the fight broke out during a November 28 game between Alton High School and Riverview Gardens High School.
Gibbons said it was learned that Ahmed Sanders, 18, and a juvenile were involved in a physical altercation on the court, which then spilled into the stands.
While trying to intervene, a referee was pushed to the ground, Gibbons said.
The fight was caught on camera by the Riverbender's John Hough. Watch it here.
Sanders is charged aggravated battery and three counts of resisting a peace officer.
Cri'Shonna Hickman, 18, is charged with aggravated battery.
Tiffany K. Brown, 37, was also charged with aggravated battery.
Two other juveniles were also charged.
Madison County Sheriff Dept Lt. Lawrence Warren said at the time of the fight that three of the department’s deputies were at the game for routine security when the fight broke out. Eventually, so many people got involved in fights, the deputies called for backup, according to Warren. Officers from Alton, East Alton, Wood River, Bethalto and State Police responded.
Warren estimated nearly 100 people were involved in fights, including students and parents.
No severe injuries were reported in the fight, no one was taken to the hospital and no EMS was needed on the scene.
