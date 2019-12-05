ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two suspects have been charged after a car stolen out of north St. Louis County hit a police car in Jefferson County Thursday morning.
According to police, around 1:30 a.m., officers received a call for suspects who appeared to be looking to steal cars near Meramec Bottom Road. Authorities began searching in the Imperial/Barnhart area and spotted the suspect vehicle, a 2014 Ford Focus, which was reported stolen to Northwoods police, at the intersection of Highway 141 and Astra Way in Arnold around 2:45 a.m.
Police said it was being driven Kamon Lawrence, 18, of St. Louis.
Sheriff Dave Marshak said the stolen vehicle was then involved in a pursuit and crashed into a police car. Four suspects ran from the stolen vehicle after the crash. According to Sheriff Marshak, Lawrence and Davion Dixon, 17, also both from St. Louis, and a juvenile were taken into custody.
The fourth suspect, also a juvenile, is on the loose and believed to be armed.
According to Sheriff Marshak, a bloodhound picked up the scent of the fourth suspect roadside. The sheriff's department said they believe the suspect was picked up by associates along a nearby road.
A search of the Ford Focus found a 9mm handgun magazine but did not find a gun.
Lawrence and Dixon are charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.
Dixon is being charged in connection with a separate incident, in which a stolen car crashed near Seckman Road and the I-55 Outer Road on August 16. Police said they are still investigating Dixon in connection with what happened Thursday.
Both Lawrence and Dixon are being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated the bloodhound picked up the fourth suspect's scent and he was taken into custody roadside. The story has been corrected to state the fourth suspect was not taken into custody at the time his scent was picked up by the dog.
