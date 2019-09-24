SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three people from East St. Louis were indicted in the March death of a South City man.
Police said James Sapone, of the 2700 block of Cherokee, was found with the fatal gunshot wound in the 3400 block of Iowa shortly after 9 p.m. on March 18, 2019. Authorities believed Sapone was shot during a robbery.
Last week, Demario Hunter, 33, Keombra James, 25, and Surrayah Hill, 21, all of East St. Louis, were indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with Sapone’s death. They were each charged with attempted carjacking resulting in death, murder in the course of a crime of violence and possession of discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime. Hunter faces an additional charge of being a felon in possession of ammunition.
“Gun violence and carjackings remain top priorities of this office. We continue to work with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to prevent these senseless acts of violence but, when they occur, we are committed to holding each and every perpetrator accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” said Jeffrey B. Jensen, United States Attorney following the indictment’s unsealing.
Earlier this year, loved ones of Sapone announced they were offering an additional $2,025 reward to be added to the CrimeStoppers reward of up to $5,000 for help solving the case.
At the time, police were looking for two suspects and a car they say are connected to a robbery and fatal shooting. Authorities believed they were inside a silver 2008-2013 Ford Edge SUV. Police believe it may have a temporary Illinois state license plate on the back. The rear passenger-side window is covered by a black trash bag and car also has a rear window winglet spoiler and a front antenna mass.
"I thought it was a safer area, a lot of people come down on Cherokee Street," said nearby resident Skye Jewett who added that she moved to the neighborhood from North City to escape crime.
A woman who was also robbed at the time of the shooting was not injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
