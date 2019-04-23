ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two woman are facing charges in connection with a child who was reported missing on April 17.
Bianca Digar, 26, and Eileen Marino, 24, were both charged with one count of trespassing. Marino was also charged with one count of fourth-degree assault.
Friday, police said missing 4-year-old Paisley Bolda had been found.
Bolda was reported missing Wednesday, after an incident in the 3900 block of Nebraska.
Bolda's father told News 4 that his daughter was with his girlfriend when Digar showed up at the door, tackled his girlfriend and took his daughter.
Police said Paisley was found safe and several subjects were taken into custody.
