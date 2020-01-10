NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Three North County men are facing charges in connection to a double homicide that occurred in Jennings on December 9.
Cortez Caves, 23, Matthew Granberry, 25, and Edwards Nixon, 24 were charged with first-degree murder assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
READ: Victims of Jennings double murder were in separate cars; motive unclear, police say
Police say the trio were inside a black SUV when they fired shots at a Ford Fusion, killing Trevion Barry, who was a passenger. The driver of the Fusion was not hurt.
The SUV then drove off and returned before it pulled along side a Kia, where police say Caves fired shots into the driver’s side of the Kia. The driver, Byron Staples, was killed.
Both shootings happened near the intersection of Jennings Station and McLaren.
All three suspects are being held on a $750,000 cash-only bond at the St. Louis County Jail.
Officers are still looking for the suspect's vehicle. It's believed to be a dark Jeep Grand Cherokee with tinted windows. Police believe it should have a dent on the front passenger side door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.