ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Washington state man is facing charges, accused of placing cameras in the bathroom of at a Boy Scout camp in St. Francois County.
David Lee Nelson, 39, of Redmond, Washington, is charged with invasion of privacy, first-degree promoting child pornography and second-degree promoting child pornography. Police say was a chaperone for a St. Louis County-based scout troop at S Bar F Scout Ranch, Camp Gamble. He arrived at the camp on July 18. Police say camera were discovered in two bathrooms and shower rooms in the camp on July 23.
Authorities say they know of six victims and are looking to identify three unidentified victims. Anyone who had children attend the camp between July 18 and July 23 are being asked to call deputies at 573-756-3252, extension 213. Nelson is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.