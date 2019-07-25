ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) MoDOT, along with Missouri State and St. Charles County officials broke ground Thursday on new turn lanes for Route 94 in an area where there have been several serious accidents.
The so-called j-turn lanes will go in at Independence Road and between South Breeze and Wolfrum Roads.
There will be some lane closures in during off-peak hours for construction.
Over the past few years, there have been several crashes for drivers coming from South Breeze onto Route 94, which is what prompted the changes.
The $1.3 million project should be completed in the late fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.