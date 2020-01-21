ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An effort to address dangers on Natural Bridge Avenue notoriously filled with speeding drivers is underway.
A new $6 million project focuses on the stretch of road between Goodfellow and Salisbury in St. Louis.
“We got to do something about it,” Thomas Carruth said. He lives in the area. “All this riding up and down, going fast, running down the street and over people, running stop signs.”
Police investigated four deadly wrecks along Natural Bridge in 2019. Between 2012-2017, police said there have been nearly 1,800 crashes along Natural Bridge.
MoDOT is listening to the people who live nearby. They plan to add roundabouts at Goodfellow and Vandeventer as well as the Salisbury and Parnel intersections.
The transportation department also wants to add medians, crosswalks, and better stripping.
“We walked the entire stretch of Natural Bridge in the city limits from Goodfellow to Salisbury just pointing out different things that need to be changed to make it safer,” Alderman John Collins-Muhammad said.
James Rollins doesn’t like the changes saying he likes the road the way it is.
"I just don't think it will make it better,” Rollins said. “This is a thru street that runs us downtown. I can get downtown in three minutes. I like it over here. That is the reason I stay here. I have been here 30 years."
MoDOT wants to hear about the proposed changes. A public meeting is scheduled for Wednesday from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at The Best Place on MLK Drive.
