ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - What was supposed to be a mass vaccination event turned into a traffic nightmare for thousands of people anxiously awaiting their COVID-19 vaccine at the Family Arena in St. Charles.

Thursday's mass vaccination event at the arena was the county's first event with the State of Missouri and National Guard. 4,000 doses were given out over the course of the day, beginning at 9 a.m. St. Charles County Health Department officials said heavy rainfall on Thursday morning caused vaccinators to fall behind and they were unable to catch up. During the planning phase, the goal was to administer 400 vaccines per hour. However, with 100 cars arriving every 15 minutes for appointments, volunteers struggled to keep up.

Hours-long delays at St. Charles Family Arena mass vaccination event St. Charles County's health officials said a team of 30 vaccinators hoped to average around 400 vaccines an hour at the Family Arena, but the weather certainly didn't make things easy on Thursday.

"Bless the people working and volunteering here," said a man named Chris, who received his vaccine Thursday morning. "The weather is crappy and they're doing the best they can."

The health department said about 175 volunteers took part in the event, including 30 volunteers administering the vaccines. National Guard members helped direct traffic on site. But, as the day went on, traffic began piling up on nearby S. River Road. Traffic was backed up from the arena north to I-70, a stretch of two miles. Heading southbound, traffic was at a standstill all the way to the Page Ave Extension.

"It was almost perfectly timed, I was going about .1 of a mile every 10 minutes," said Lauren Mueller.

Mueller had an appointment at 11:15 a.m. and left home about 11:00 a.m.. She encountered the standstill traffic underneath the bridge for the Page Extension.

"I knew that there was a back up, but I thought it was moving like regular backed up traffic," she said. "It was not."

Mueller said she spent two hours waiting on S. River Road before getting to the arena parking lot. From there, it took another two hours before she was able to get her vaccine.

"Once I got to the actual paperwork stage, it was expected, okay, this is going to take an hour," she said. "But it was the nightmare of actually getting there that was really unexpected."

The St. Charles County Health Department said it was holding a debriefing on Friday and would share details of potential changes to logistics next week. The National Guard said it is responsible for enacting the plan put in place by the county and the site, and is only allowed to control traffic on the property. All other traffic control measures, it said, are left up to local law enforcement.

News 4 reached out to St. Charles County police, who said they were brought on for safety. However, many viewers who reached out to News 4 said officers were sitting inside their patrol cars and not helping to direct traffic.