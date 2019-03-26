ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Changes in policy have been made following an investigation into a St. Louis agency that manages millions of your tax dollars, News 4 learned Tuesday.
The city agency aims to help people get jobs.
As of right now, the FBI, federal auditors and other agencies are still conducting investigations, all because of questions whistle-blowers raised to News 4 back in January.
Read: 'There has been a whole lot of shredding of paper:' After News 4 report, Reed calls for removal of shredders from SLATE
Tuesday, city aldermen heard updates from Dr. Alice Prince, the head of SLATE, the St. Louis Agency on training and employment.
Whistle-blowers had questioned how money was being spent. News 4 uncovered serious questions about employees' timesheets, including those for State Representative Bruce Franks, who worked for a subcontractor of SLATE.
He was working as a youth mentor, but according to Dr. Prince he was allowed to work off-site and at all hours.
News 4 analyzed his timesheets and found times when he appeared to be at city meetings or out of town.
Dr. Prince Tuesday continued to deny any timesheets were falsified.
“No, we don't have any falsified timesheets, however, um, any of those allegations are still being investigated, and we still on-going audits and reviews going on,” Dr. Prince said.
In the meantime, Steve Conway, the Mayor's Chief of Staff told us changes have been made.
“There are no employees allowed to mentor outside the premises,” Conway said.
The youth mentoring program, which had been suspended after our initial story is now allowed to continue, but only at SLATE’s headquarters.
“I think it is better reflective of the business world we live in is to have them mentor, even if they cannot reach out to the kids, when they need to, to be on site during those hours,” Conway said.
Aldermen did not grill Dr. Prince. Alderman Joe Vaccaro says they want to see what the feds have to say.
“We have a long way to go on this and I am anxious to get the other reports,” Vaccaro said.
Vaccaro has requested that Dr. Prince be suspended during the investigations, but the Executive Director still has the full backing of the mayor's office.
News 4 will continue to follow developments in this story.
