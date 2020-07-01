ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Relaxed policies that were put in place to help people during the coronavirus pandemic will end over the next week.
Starting July 5, those applying for unemployment will need to search for work in order to continue receiving payment. The work search requirement was lifted for those who filed for COVID-related unemployment benefits. Anyone with an employer-submitted recall date, in approved training and those in the shared work program will be exempt from the work search requirement.
Starting July 1, the temporary waiver of the recertification requirement for food stamps will end. Now, Missouri residents will need to complete a periodic recertification process to verify their household still qualifies for food stamps. The state previously sent letters out to households for the recertification for the month of July. The application must be completed and returned to receive food stamps.
In addition, the $600 federal supplement for unemployment is set to end on July 25.
