Changes coming to St. Louis County revenue offices as COVID-19 causes short staffing

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page addresses the mask mandate he put into place, that was rejected by the St. Louis County Council, during his weekly press conference in Clayton, Missouri on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. In an effort to stop the new delta variant, an indoor mask mandate went into effect on July 26, 2021 requiring all county and city residents, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks inside public locations and transportation.

 Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Short staffing due to COVID-19 is prompting changes at revenue department offices in St. Louis County.

Starting Thursday morning, not all of the revenue office locations will be accepting walk-ins. The county says the Clayton office will be by appointment only; the Northwest Plaza office will allow for walk-ins because it is larger, but if the waiting area is too crowded, some who are waiting will be given pagers so they can wait in their car; the South County office will have a mix of walk-ins and appointments.

Appointments can be made through St. Louis County's website. The new arrangement at the three revenue offices will be in place until March 7. St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page will have more details at a press conference at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

