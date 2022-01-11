Changes coming to St. Louis County revenue offices as COVID-19 causes short staffing

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Short staffing due to COVID-19 is prompting changes at revenue department offices in St. Louis County.

Starting Thursday morning, not all of the revenue office locations will be accepting walk-ins. The county says the Clayton office will be by appointment only; the Northwest Plaza office will allow for walk-ins because it is larger, but if the waiting area is too crowded, some who are waiting will be given pagers so they can wait in their car; the South County office will have a mix of walk-ins and appointments.

St. Louis County no longer mailing personal property/real estate tax receipt unless requested St. Louis County is no longer mailing personal property and real estate tax receipts unless requested by the owner.

Appointments can be made through St. Louis County's website. The new arrangement at the three revenue offices will be in place until March 7. St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page will have more details at a press conference at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.